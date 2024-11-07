James Carville admits he’s been left reeling by Trump win: ‘I’m in a very, very dark tunnel right now’

Democratic Party strategist and former Bill Clinton adviser James Carville admitted he was left reeling and "perplexed" following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory Tuesday night. Sounding a depressed note, he conceded, "I’m in a very, very dark tunnel right now."

In a quick YouTube update, the 80-year-old pundit lamented that people chose to re-elect Trump despite his baggage and claimed that he would have to "reevaluate" the Democratic Party strategy and his own view of America following the Trump win.

"I just have to get over the fact that I’m 80-years-old and I live in a country that has put [in] a felonious bigot, who has no idea of what the world is like – is the most parochial, secular person that you could ever imagine."

HARRIS WORLD BLAME GAME BEGINS AFTER CRUSHING LOSS TO TRUMP

Carville has been a prominent media presence throughout the 2024 presidential race, advising his party on how to beat the former president and being critical of its messaging when it was deemed condescending towards male voters, for example.

Carville also predicted in the last several weeks that Vice President Kamala Harris would defeat Trump. He penned a New York Times guest essay at the end of October providing "Three Reasons I’m Certain Kamala Harris Will Win."

The strategist also told MSNBC the Friday before Election Day that Harris would win, stating, "She’s got more money, got more energy, has a more united party, has better surrogates, and he’s stone a—nuts."

Carville’s Thursday morning post indicated he was still trying to make heads or tails of the election results, with Trump securing both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote in an unprecedented victory over Harris.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I don’t know what percent of this defeat is because we didn’t embrace the change message or we kept something too long – you know, there was some flaw in our strategy and our presentation."

He continued, "I’ll have to reevaluate. I’m sure I’ll come up with something to make me feel good again, but right now, today, it’s hard."

The strategist then added his frustration at the "tens of millions of people who fell for this s---."

LIBERAL TEARS AFTER HARRIS LOSS CONJURES UP MEMORIES OF 2016 CLINTON DEFEAT

"It’s just, it’s, it’s depressing, but I will snap out of it. But it’s very hard," he added.

As the video went on, Carville grew more animated with his disappointment of the results and threw in a Trump/Hitler comparison as well.

"This guy got 50 percent! OK? You could make the argument Hitler never got 33, OK? This is – this is frightening that we would get here."

Carville admitted. "I’ll snap out of it, but I’m, I’m, I’m in a very, very dark tunnel right now."

The strategist then went on to mention the other talented Democratic Party figures that the party has underutilized in elections like these.

"Andy Beshear, Josh Shapiro, Wes Moore, Raphael Warnock, and there’s way more than that… The level of talent at the gubernatorial and senatorial level in the Democratic Party is extremely high, and we so far have done a good job of keeping this kind of articulation away from people."

Elsewhere, he fretted over all the "intangible advantages" the party had over Republicans that "didn’t amount to anything."