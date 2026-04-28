Carville says Georgia could be huge success if 'idiot progressives' don't screw it up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said on Tuesday that he feels good about the party’s prospects in Georgia, so long as progressives do not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

While Carville has repeatedly predicted Democrats will do well in November's midterm elections, he has also consistently warned that far-left progressive politics are simply not viable in the American electorate.

"Not only could we win the governorship, but listen to what I'm telling you, we might win the state house," he said of Democratic chances in the Peach State during his "Politics War Room" podcast. "Georgia may be one of the biggest success stories of this century in terms of Democratic politics."

However, Carville also offered caution: "Now, what they're going to do, I'm going to tell you just what they did in Nevada, which was a great, great success story. The idiot progressives went in, and they took over the party."

JAMES CARVILLE SAYS NOBODY WANTS TO HEAR FROM BIDEN ANYMORE

"They're trying to pull off the same stuff in Colorado because, well, we're too successful. And watch out when we start winning in Georgia, you're going to see the progressive left try to come in," he warned.

Carville and his co-host Al Hunt later talked about electoral situations where some left-leaning candidates are running as independents against Democratic rivals.

Hunt said that if a Democratic candidate cannot viably defeat a Republican opponent, an independent candidate who actually can defeat the Republican should take the reins, provided they support Democratic policies.

"You want to win that seat. Whoever, whichever candidate is best suited to defeat the Republican candidate ought to get behind the other in the last — you know, whatever it is — 60 days," he said.

JAMES CARVILLE BLAMES SECRETIVE DEMOCRATIC MANEUVERING FOR 'SELF-ENGINEERED DEFEAT’ IN 2024

Carville cited the documentary about himself, "Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid!" and agreed with the pragmatic message.

"So the title of the documentary made about me is a perfect encapsulation of my political philosophy, and it's called, ‘Winning is Everything, Stupid.’ That is the purpose of politics is to win elections and to win elections that profoundly matter to people's life," saying that if a candidate has a chance to win as an independent but will caucus with the Democrats, they should go ahead and do it.

"If he has a better chance of winning than somebody that is running under the Democratic label, but who, in effect, has pledged that he would be part of the Democrat[s], why not do it?" Carville said. "You're not here to build a stronger party. You're not here to make a point. You're not here to do anything. You're here to win the god---- election."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And if we got a better chance, if there's a better chance with an independent who embraces most of the ideas and does not want to run with all the jacka-- left-wing stupidity that's put out, go cat, go, I'm for you," he said. "Totally. Winning is everything!"