James Carville says nobody wants to hear from Biden anymore

Democratic strategist James Carville hopes that former President Joe Biden can help his party by getting out of the way, since "no one wants to hear from" him anymore.

"Well, this is the kind of truth of where we are," Carville said to his "Politics War Room" podcast co-host Al Hunt on Wednesday. "We all know Biden. Actually, you and I know him personally. And I think it’s fair to say that we’re long-time, at some level, admirers of Joe Biden. What he’s done to himself is, no one wants to hear from this guy anymore, OK?"

He added, "Just go to your condo in Rehoboth and stay there. And that’s not because we’re bad people, or we’re mean people. It was all his doing, all his doing, this entire thing."

Carville called out Biden’s refusal to leave the 2024 race earlier and his recent claim that he could have beaten President Donald Trump if he stayed.

"And this kind of petty back and forth, ‘Oh I would have beat Trump,’ and no one f---ing believes that at all. Then fighting with Jill Biden and Alexandra Pelosi," Carville said, referencing Nancy Pelosi’s daughter calling out the former first lady for attacking her mother’s role in Biden eventually stepping down.

The former Bill Clinton advisor continued to call Biden "one of the most tragic stories of American politics in my lifetime" but added any future role he plays in the future would be a negative one.

"Look, guy, you had a noble career. Your last act was terrible. Just get out of the way. The party’s moving on. I mean, they’re really moving on. It is very sad, but that is just where we are. He created this himself. He had nobody to blame but himself," Carville said.

Carville has been a fervent critic of Biden for failing to drop out of the race sooner, and he has even suggested it would have helped Democrats win the election if he had.

"But the different scenario would be, if he would have – in September of 2023 or August – said that he wasn’t going to run … we would have won this election," Carville said last month. "And it wouldn’t have been that close, because we’d have had so many freaking talented people that were running."

Carville added, "And he would be sitting here right now, getting ready to leave on a high note. There would be naming commissions to figure out what we're going to name after him. He would be the toast of Washington."