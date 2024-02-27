Expand / Collapse search
Carville encourages Democrats to ‘kick the living you know what’ out of GOP when they're down

'We haven’t lost an election since Dobbs. That’s a fact. That’s an underreported and underappreciated fact,' he said

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Democratic Party strategist and former Clinton advisor James Carville urged Democrats to take the fight to Republicans on reproductive issues this election cycle, suggesting that was the strongest angle to beat them on.

After speaking to CNN anchor Jim Acosta on Tuesday about divisions within the Democratic Party, particularly over President Biden’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas, Carville maintained that the party still has several advantages over Republicans going in the 2024 elections.

In addition to pointing out its financial advantage, he also noted that Democrats haven’t lost an election since the Dobbs ruling that ended Roe V. Wade in 2022, claiming it’s evidence that Democrats need to double down on reproductive rights going forward and "kick the living you know what" out of the GOP.

JAMES CARVILLE ADVISES DEMOCRATS NOT TO 'TELL PEOPLE HOW GREAT THIS ECONOMY IS'

Carville on CNN

James Carville tells CNN anchor Jim Acosta that Democrats need to take on the GOP over reproductive rights in the 2024 presidential election.

He also encouraged Democrats to exploit their opponents to paint them as book burners. 

"My thought is Democrats need to go on offense strong and immediate with reproductive issues front and center, and also, don’t discount book burning," he said. 

Despite many Democrats worried about Biden’s poll numbers, Carville assured viewers that the Democratic Party is still strong electorally.

"And just right now, we’re winning elections left and right, Jim," he said. "We haven’t lost an election since Dobbs. That’s a fact. That’s an underreported and underappreciated fact. We have a financial advantage now."

ALABAMA FROZEN EMBRYO RULING WILL LIMIT FERTILITY TREATMENT ACCESS, CRITICS SAY

Joe Biden and James Carville split image

James Carville has been critical of President Biden's age in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election.  (Getty Images)

He advised Democrats to crush Republicans while they’re in a weakened state.

"I’m a big believer in politics, when you got somebody down, you just kick the living you know what out of 'em. And I think that’s what the White House needs to do, and I think Democrats around the country need to jump on this early and tank them," Carville said. 

Carville referenced the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos created during fertility treatments have the same status as children under state law in wrongful death lawsuits, mentioning it as one of those weak points for the GOP.

"This Alabama ruling is literally insane, and they’re not paying for it yet, and we’re not making them pay for it," he said. "And the White House always has somebody asking them a question. Let’s get the microphone in somebody else’s face here for a second."

While Carville supports Biden, he has not shied away from criticizing him, noting that his age and fitness for office are concerning heading into the 2024 race. 

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 