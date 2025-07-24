Carville avoids addressing claim that Hunter Biden 'could be president'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When asked about Hunter Biden’s prospects of being a 2028 White House contender, Democratic strategist James Carville skirted the question.

This came after Hunter Biden bashed members of the Democratic Party in a three-hour interview released earlier this week for not supporting his father in the 2024 election. During the viral interview, Biden lashed out at Carville, saying the veteran strategist "hasn’t run a race in forty f--kin’ years."

"I don't take any offense what Hunter said about me," Carville told "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday. "I mean, this guy's emotional. He's hurt for his daddy. I completely understand that."

Carville sidestepped speculation Hunter Biden "could be president," a suggestion most notably made by Joe Rogan.

"He could be president," Rogan said Wednesday. "How about that? He could, no bulls--t."

Rogan went on to praise the former president’s son as "a lot smarter than people give him credit for," as he discussed Biden speaking about his crack cocaine addiction during the interview.

"Hunter Biden, after all he’s been through, look, his dirty laundry is all out there…He’s smarter than his dad when his dad was young," Rogan claimed. "And he was a crackhead."

After Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Carville who he thought was "man enough" to take the Democratic Party’s nomination, Carville went on to outline what he thinks the Democratic Party "really needs" more broadly.

"I don't care about gender, but I want somebody that can talk definitively and clearly," Carville explained.

The strategist, who worked on former Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in 1992, revealed what he thinks "cost" Democrats the election in 2024.

"I think the country wanted change in 2024 and Harris, for whatever reason, refused to say she would change the direction of Biden," Carville noted. "I think that cost the election."