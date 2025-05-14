Rahm Emanuel says Biden is 'not where we need to be as a party,' adds his comments are unhelpful

Former Democratic mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel argued the Democratic Party needs to stop ruminating on past defeats and move on from far-left identity politics during his appearance on ABC’s "The View."

Emanuel, who also served as former President Obama’s chief of staff, was questioned by the co-hosts on Wednesday about his past comments that the Democratic Party is currently being defined as "weak and woke." Emanuel argued the party in the last five years has become co-opted by cultural issues, offering schools as one example where Democrats have focused on identity politics rather than educating American youth to be able to compete with China.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin spoke about how the show recently hosted former President Biden, recalling, "he took some responsibility for Trump being re-elected, he pushed back on accusations of cognitive decline, he reiterated he thinks he would have won."

She then asked, "You worked for President Biden. Do you think it’s helpful for Democrats for him to be speaking out right now?"

"No. Nada. Never," Emanuel replied, agreeing with many Democrats.

"No," the former Chicago mayor said again. "I grew up under Bill Clinton’s politics. Never stop thinking about tomorrow. That’s backwards, not forward. I want to figure out how to get out of here. I don’t want to figure out how we got here. Here’s the other thing, Donald Trump wants to constantly litigate his Red Bull versus Coke Zero. That’s not where I want to go, okay? And that’s what he wants."

Emanuel, who also served as Biden’s ambassador to Japan, enumerated what he would like to focus on instead.

"What’s the strategy? I want to focus on the Medicaid cuts, the healthcare cuts, as somebody who is the point person to negotiate the children’s health initiative, so 10 million kids could have healthcare. I want the focus to be on those 10 million kids whose parents work full-time, but can’t afford healthcare," he said. "I don’t want this about ‘What did Joe Biden do, what his staff didn’t do.’ That is yesterday. Legitimate. It’s a discussion. I want to focus on what matters to the American people, which is their healthcare, how much groceries cost, what they want for their children and their future and this is about the past."

He added, "I understand the president’s desire for that. But it’s not where we need to be as a party, given all the challenges we have."

Emanuel was asked about having warned that Biden should not run again, and he defended his record of telling powerful politicians what they don’t want to hear, lamenting nobody stopped Biden from losing the election for Democrats.

"I worked directly for President Clinton and President Obama. It was an honor," he said. "I’ve told them things they didn’t want to hear when they didn’t want to hear it. Told them directly. At the end of the day, it’s a decision one person makes. It is wrong, it has caused real consequences. I think obviously in the show that President Biden acknowledged, that is a real challenge and the problem is because we knew the consequences of whether it was Trump 1.0 or 2.0, and you have a person that is literally enriching himself and his family."

"When you decide to throw your hat in the ring, announce it on this show, okay?" co-host Joy Behar asked.

"You think so?" Emanuel asked.

The former Chicago mayor went on to argue that Democrats focus too much on being against Trump, and need to focus more on how they can actually serve the American people.

"And that might be you," Behar said, before noting they had to go to a commercial break.

"Really?" Emanuel asked. "I’ll take the invite."