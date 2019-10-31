Carly Shimkus reveals her husband's only wedding request: The 'Game of Thrones' theme song

24/7 Headlines reporter and co-host of Fox Nation's "Primetime Highlights" Carley Shimkus said her husband had only one request for their 2015 wedding: his choice of music.

"This is gonna sound totally nuts," Shimkus said in an episode of Fox Nation's "Ride to Work," "but when we were planning our wedding, I pretty much planned the whole thing...that's what I wanted and he said yes to everything....and then he said 'how do you feel if our wedding party walked out to the Game of Thrones theme song, and then when we walk out, we walk out to the Michigan fight song,'" Shimkus said.

Shimkus joined Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek for an episode of "Ride to Work" where Hornacek takes viewers behind the scenes as she catches up with Fox News hosts on their commute to work, leaving no topic off the table.

Aside from her 2 a.m. wakeup, daily routine and her path to joining the Fox team, Shimkus shared rare information about her husband, including how the couple met.

"It was my 23rd birthday, we were out...and he was with one of his roommates at the time who was kind of a jerk...and he came and saved the day," she said.

Years later, the two tied the knot, walking down to the requested theme songs.

However, but their jobs keep them from living in the same cities during the week. "I fly to Chicago every other week," said Shimkus, who currently resides in New York.

When asked what she and her husband do "for fun," Shimkus had an immediate response.

"We just eat ... that's all we do," she said laughing. "And very into Game of Thrones."

Shimkus added that she devotes the weekends to socializing because her early morning wake up usually has her asleep during the afternoon.

"My life is really boring," she said at another point in the episode. " l love my job and I don't want it to be any other way ... if ever anybody invites me out to get a happy hour drink, the answer is a hard no...because I just have my routine and I stick to it."

Later in the segment, Shimkus shared her "obsession" for the British royal family, saying she's always been attached to the palace intrigue.

"I know it sounds so silly and people roll their eyes when I say it," she said, "but I love the royal family. If you're going to make any sort of celebrity your idol, if you have kids or ... they don't do anything bad, they only do good things," she said.

For more from Shimkus, including her favorite pizza spot, her limited driving skills, and her road to Fox news, join Fox Nation and watch the full episode of "Ride to Work" today.

