Watch: Abby Hornacek drives Bill Hemmer to work in Fox Nation's latest series 'Ride to Work'

In one of Fox Nation's most popular series, "Ride to Work," host Abby Hornacek takes viewers behind the scenes as she catches up with Fox News Channel hosts on their commute to work for a glimpse into the daily lives of America's favorite TV personalities.

In a recent episode, Hornacek had an early start to her day when she set out to pick up "America's Newsroom" host Bill Hemmer and drove him to his early-morning show.

Hemmer shared his affection for New York City taxi drivers, detailed his morning routine and told the story of an unwanted visitor to his New York City apartment.

"I'm walking at 2 a.m. between my bathroom and bedroom, and I didn't know what it was but I felt something on my left foot...I didn't know what happened," said Hemmer — who later found out he'd been stung by a scorpion.

"It felt like I'd been electrocuted or broken a bone."

Later, Hemmer gave Hornacek some much-needed New York driving advice and coached her as she parallel-parked the SUV for their coffee pit stop.

