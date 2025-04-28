Cardinal Dolan gives inside look into conclave, Holy Spirit's role in selecting a new pope

Cardinal Timothy Dolan provided an inside look at how church officials select a new pope as members prepare for a conclave following the death of Pope Francis .

The archbishop of New York joined "The Story" on Monday and shared how the cardinals really take time to get to know each other and the needs of their parishes while they meet at the Vatican for the conclave, which is scheduled to begin on May 7.

The selection of pope does not consist of campaigning for the position, but focuses on much prayer and reflection.

CONCLAVE ‘VERY, VERY DIFFERENT’ FROM US ELECTIONS; ‘ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN,’ ACCORDING TO EXPERT

"Last time in 2013, when we had the opening prayer, because prayer is extraordinarily important, we had a reflection given by a wonderful Franciscan preacher," Dolan said. "He said, 'Eminences, you're all scared because you have a tough job to elect the next pope. ... Let me put your mind at ease. It's easy. The Holy Spirit has already chosen the next pope. Your job is to find out who it is’."

Dolan remembered the wise words from the preacher included an understanding that since "grace – the power of God, the power and inspiration of the Holy Spirit; builds on nature," there is a human element in the selection process as well. Church officials must be open to the graces given to them by the Holy Spirit.

"Every cardinal will have the chance to speak," Dolan revealed. "Do they speak about, 'Oh, I think this guy should be the next pope?' Baloney. They're not about to say that. They will speak about where they come from and what they see to be the light and some of the darkness in the church, what they see to be the blessings and what they see to be the challenges. This will give us not only appreciation for that cardinal's wisdom about where he comes from, but also, it'll give us a sense of that wider church."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's a beautiful pollination of wisdom and knowledge and people of the Church Universal," he added.

While some outsiders may sense a clash between what is perceived as the liberal and conservative side of the church, Dolan explained that the church officials do not view themselves as being separated.