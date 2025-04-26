Expand / Collapse search
Pope Francis

PHOTO GALLERY: Pope Francis' Funeral

  • People gathering outside of the Vatican
    Image 1 of 14

    People gather as they wait to see the hearse transferring the coffin of Pope Francis, on the day of the funeral Mass of Pope Francis on St. Peter's Square, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs (REUTERS/Kevin Coombs)

  • People taking pictures of Pope Francis' casket
    Image 2 of 14

    A hearse carrying the coffin of Pope Francis drives through Corso Vittorio on the day of his funeral, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli  (REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli)

  • Pope Francis' funeral procession
    Image 3 of 14

    A hearse transfers the coffin of Pope Francis to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore) on the day of his funeral, in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay (REUTERS/Hannah McKay)

  • St. Peter's Basilica with mourners in front of it
    Image 4 of 14

    People attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, at St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli (REUTERS/Remo Casilli)

  • Clergy members in St Peter's Square
    Image 5 of 14

    Faithful and members of the clergy attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

  • Crowds at the Vatican
    Image 6 of 14

    People attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Yara Nardi  (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

  • Giorgia Meloni speaking
    Image 7 of 14

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appears ahead of the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, in Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

  • Former President Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden walk with a cardinal.
    Image 8 of 14

    Former U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden walk ahead of the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Remo Casilli  (REUTERS/Remo Casilli)

  • President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in front of Pope Francis' coffin
    Image 9 of 14

    U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

  • World leaders paying respects to Pope Francis
    Image 10 of 14

    U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron stand as the coffin is carried on the day of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez  (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife
    Image 11 of 14

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and first lady Olena Zelenska attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

  • Argentinian President Javier Milei waves
    Image 12 of 14

    Argentina's President Javier Milei gestures, ahead of the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Yara Nardi (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

  • President Trump and Finnish president Alexander Stubb
    Image 13 of 14

    U.S President Donald Trump and Finland's President Alexander Stubb attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

  • President Trump and other world leaders at Pope Francis' funeral.
    Image 14 of 14

    U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, and Finland's President Alexander Stubb attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)