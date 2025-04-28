Expand / Collapse search
Conclave to pick next pope to begin May 7, Vatican says

Cardinals preparing to choose successor to Pope Francis, who died on April 21

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
The conclave to select the next pope will begin on Wednesday, May 7, according to the Vatican. 

The date was confirmed Monday by papal spokesman Matteo Bruni following the April 21 death of Pope Francis. 

The Vatican also announced "the Sistine Chapel will be closed to the public from Monday 28 April 2025 for the requirements of the Conclave."

An estimated 200,000 people attended a special Mass at St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state.  

CONCLAVE ‘VERY, VERY DIFFERENT’ FROM US ELECTIONS; ‘ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN,’ ACCORDING TO EXPERT 

Pope Francis on Easter Sunday

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St. Peter's Basilica to bestow a blessing at the end of the Easter mass, presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sunday, April 20. (AP/Gregorio Borgia)

"The shepherd whom the Lord gave to his people, Pope Francis, has ended his earthly life and has left us," Parolin said in his homily. "The grief at his departure, the sense of sadness that assails us, the turmoil we feel in our hearts, the sense of bewilderment: we are experiencing all of this, like the apostles grieving over the death of Jesus. Yet, the Gospel tells us that it is precisely in these moments of darkness that the Lord comes to us with the light of the resurrection, to illuminate our hearts." 

Parolin – a close collaborator of Francis – is considered No. 2 at the Vatican and is one of the possible contenders to be the next pope.

Pope Francis chose his place of burial in St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, near an icon of the Madonna that he revered, because it reflects his "humble, simple and essential" life, the archbishop who administers the basilica said Friday.

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: FROM JOHN PAUL II TO FRANCIS, COVERING TWO HISTORIC PAPACIES 

Cardinals pay respects to Pope

Cardinals arrive to pay their respects to the grave of the late Pope Francis inside St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, on Sunday, April 27. (AP/Bernat Armangue)

A conclave, organized by the camerlengo, presently Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, begins 15 to 20 days after the pope’s death. 

"Anything could happen," Tim Gabrielli, associate professor and the Gudorf chair in Catholic intellectual traditions at the University of Dayton in Ohio, told Fox News Digital. 

During a conclave, cardinals vote through a secret ballot. A two-thirds majority is required for the election. After each round of submissions, ballots are read aloud and then burned. The ashes are used to notify audiences around the world and onlookers in St. Peter’s Square of the election’s status. 

Crowds in St. Peter's Square for a special mass the day after Pope Francis' funeral

People attend a mass presided over by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on the second of nine days of mourning for the late Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on Sunday, April 27.  (AP/Andreea Alexandru)

Black smoke from the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican indicates a new round of voting is set to happen. White smoke signals a new leader of the Roman Catholic Church is selected. 

Fox News' Danielle Wallace, Gabriele Regalbuto, Courtney Walsh-Annesi and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.