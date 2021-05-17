Candace Owens slams Dr. Fauci, the left for killing science: ‘Dr. Simon Says’ is making it up as he goes along

Author and conservative analyst Candace Owens blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday after the infectious disease expert said coronavirus exposed the "undeniable effects of racism" on the Black community.

CANDANCE OWENS: This is just so brilliant. The left is always looking for a victim, a narrative. Let me tell you, if there's ever been a victim that is deserving of airtime, it's science. Science has been killed by the left. Science used to be this thing we all loved. I’d like to eulogize science because it made so much sense and now it is suddenly over. I'd like to say that Dr. Fauci is to me, you know when your kid and you play that game Simon Says? You always wondered who was Simon and why are we doing what he says? Simon is Dr. Fauci, he’s making this stuff up as he goes along. Simon says where your mask. Simon says don’t wear your mask. Simon says now that COVID is racist and it affects black people more poorly. We don't know why he is saying it, it makes no sense, but apparently, a lot of people are following his orders. This is his new push, to blame this somehow on systemic racism. If he’s concerned about systemic racism and talking about how COVID might affect black people, I think what he's hinting at is obesity. We [Black Americans] represent a higher percentage of people that are obese, and obesity is the number one killer in America. He might be onto something there, but it has nothing to do with race. Race is not determining whether or not you're fat or skinny. The left is obsessed with politicizing science, and right now, the policy is if you want to accomplish anything in life, just call the other thing racist. That's exactly what they do over and over and over again.

This has always been about power from the very beginning. Personally, Tucker, I think your program is responsible for a lot of these changes because you started investigating Dr. Fauci, asking the right questions that everybody should be asking. Let's keep looking at Dr. Fauci because that man is corrupt.

