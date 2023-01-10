Canadian reporter speaks out after scary on-air health incident: ‘No way related to the COVID-19 vaccine’

A Canadian reporter is speaking out about "an overwhelming amount of harassment and hatred" she received after an on-air health scare left some viewers speculating that the COVID vaccine caused the frightening incident.

CTV Edmonton reporter Jessica Robb had a frightening moment Sunday when she looked visibly ill during a live news report. Robb slurred her words and struggled to communicate before telling anchor Nahreman Issa that she was "not feeling very well" at the moment.

The Canadian station then quickly wrapped the segment, but Robb was still visible to viewers as it appeared she was about to faint.

"We will make sure that Jessica is OK," Issa said. "She is not alone."

The station later tweeted that Robb was "feeling better" and now resting. But the scary incident resulted in speculation about what caused the health scare.

CTV Edmonton issued a lengthy statement from Robb that shot down any notion of the vaccine being responsible for the episode.

"On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air. Since then, it has been shared thousands of times, along with baseless theories about the cause. To everyone who has reached out with supportive messages of well wishes and concern, thank you. It’s been overwhelming, and while I can’t get to all of the messages, please know I’ve seen them and appreciate every single one," Robb said.

"I have also received an overwhelming amount of harassment and hatred, tied to false theories about the reason for the incident," Robb continued. "While I will not share private medical information publicly, I can say that there is no cause for concern and that my understanding of my own medical background provides a reasonable explanation for what happened. I can, however, confirm that the situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine."