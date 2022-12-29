Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC contributor Katty Kay was 'appalled' her kids refused COVID boosters before holidays

MSNBC contributor Katty Kay claimed her children told her, 'We’ve had enough vaccines'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
MSNBC contributor expresses disbelief her kids reject further COVID booster shots Video

MSNBC contributor Katty Kay expressed shock that her children aren’t interested in further COVID-19 vaccinations.

MSNBC contributor Katty Kay expressed shock on Thursday that her children aren’t interested in further COVID-19 vaccinations.

After watching a clip from a doctor describing how busy hospitals have become in the closing of 2022, Kay described her personal frustration on "Morning Joe."

"You would think that the country would respond by saying, ‘Okay, we’ll make sure we’re all up to date with our vaccines,’" she said to fellow MSNBC contributor Dr. Zeke Emanuel.

However, she recounted an unexpected experience with her own family.

MSNBC contributor Katty Kay claimed her own children refused to have further COVID vaccinations before the holidays.

COUNTRIES IMPLEMENT COVID TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS FOR CHINESE TRAVELERS AMID TRANSPARENCY CONCERNS

"But I had a strange conversation with my 22-year-old and my 16-year-old last night, and I said, ‘Okay, I booked you in for COVID updates, you’re both back for holidays, you’re going to get your boosters,’ and both of them said, ‘No, we don’t want to. We’ve had enough vaccines, and we don’t think we need them,’" Kay said. "I was sort of shocked and appalled."

"But is this the kind of response you’re seeing from young people at the moment, that they think this is over, and they don’t need any more vaccines?," she asked Emmanuel.

The COVID-19 pandemic appears primed to continue into 2023, though the majority of the most severe restrictions in public life have ended. (iStock)

BIDEN TO REGULATE TRAVEL FROM CHINA AFTER PREVIOUSLY CALLING TRUMP XENOPHOBIC

Dr. Emanuel responded by saying how COVID-19 vaccines don't prevent transmission of the virus but do prevent series illness. 

"Yes, but I would say, you know, we keep thinking vaccines are going to prevent getting COVID. They don’t prevent getting COVID. What they prevent is serious illness, hospitalization and death," he said. "And young people think they’re invincible — and yes, they are at lower risk from COVID, but that’s not zero risk."

He suggested two other methods to prevent transmission altogether.

The efficacy of masking and vaccines have remained consistent sources of political debate. (iStock)

"There are only two things that really can prevent transmission of the COVID virus," Emanuel suggested. "One is a good mask, an N95 mask, and wearing it, especially in crowded situations on airplanes and transportation, and the other is better indoor ventilation."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.