©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cambridge, MA to host elementary school ‘girlx’ sporting event to include those who identify ‘with girlhood'

The event will provide 'prizes, pizza, and games,' according to the city

Bailee Hill
By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Cambridge, Massachusetts, is set to host a "sports night for girlx" for "families with girlx (anyone who identifies as a girl or with girlhood) in Kindergarten through 5th grade."

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, and will allow "girlx to explore new sports, learn about existing teams, and enjoy prizes, pizza, games, and hands-on demonstrations," according to the city. 

According to the flyer, it will offer "girlx" the opportunity to try sports like basketball, cheer, football, lacrosse, and soccer, among others. 

TWITTER ERUPTS IN DEBATE OVER WHETHER WESTERN FILM ‘BLAZING SADDLES’ WOULD SURVIVE ‘WOKE’ CULTURE 

The term "girlx" draws from other terms intended to be inclusive, such as "womxn" and "latinx." 

The city, which is also home to liberal, prestigious institutions like Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), used the term to broaden the scope to include anyone who resonates "with girlhood."

Demonstrators listen to the speaking program during an "Our Bodies, Our Sports" rally for the 50th anniversary of Title IX at Freedom Plaza on June 23, 2022 in Washington, D.C. 

Demonstrators listen to the speaking program during an "Our Bodies, Our Sports" rally for the 50th anniversary of Title IX at Freedom Plaza on June 23, 2022 in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Girls who participate in sports typically have higher self-esteem, get better grades at school, develop critical thinking skills, and have a larger friend circle, according to the flyer. 

The promotional material for the event notes that "girlx" who play sports generally have better grades, higher self esteem, and develop critical thinking skills needed in the workplace.

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has ignited controversy when competing in women's sports.

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has ignited controversy when competing in women's sports. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The event is sponsored by the Cambridge Commission on the Status of Women, the Cambridge Office of the Mayor, and Cambridge Department of Human Services Programs.

