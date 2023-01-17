Cambridge, MA to host elementary school ‘girlx’ sporting event to include those who identify ‘with girlhood'

Cambridge, Massachusetts, is set to host a "sports night for girlx" for "families with girlx (anyone who identifies as a girl or with girlhood) in Kindergarten through 5th grade."

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, and will allow "girlx to explore new sports, learn about existing teams, and enjoy prizes, pizza, games, and hands-on demonstrations," according to the city.

According to the flyer, it will offer "girlx" the opportunity to try sports like basketball, cheer, football, lacrosse, and soccer, among others.

The term "girlx" draws from other terms intended to be inclusive, such as "womxn" and "latinx."

The city, which is also home to liberal, prestigious institutions like Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), used the term to broaden the scope to include anyone who resonates "with girlhood."

Girls who participate in sports typically have higher self-esteem, get better grades at school, develop critical thinking skills, and have a larger friend circle, according to the flyer.

The event is sponsored by the Cambridge Commission on the Status of Women, the Cambridge Office of the Mayor, and Cambridge Department of Human Services Programs.