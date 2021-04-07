California truck driver stops high-speed police chase with murder suspect

A quick thinking tractor-trailer driver in Southern California said he stopped a car with his rig during a police chase when he heard the man was a suspected murderer.

Ahmed Shabaan said he was in his big-rig truck in the Pomona area, east of Los Angeles, on Tuesday night when he got word of the police chase -- and that it involved a murder suspect -- and decided to help by blocking the alleged killer’s pick-up truck as it traveled along the roadway, he told "Hannity."

SAN DIEGO-TO-LA VEHICLE CHASE LEADS TO MURDER SUSPECT'S ARREST AFTER CRASH: REPORTS

"I saw them chasing him about five blocks before where I hit him. I was talking to my friend on the phone. I was telling him, 'Hey, there is a car being chased by like 40-50 cops,' and he was like, 'Yeah, that guy is a murderer."

The police pursuit ensued after deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department tried to confront the murder suspect earlier Tuesday night.

The suspect went after one of the sheriff’s deputies before climbing into his pickup truck and driving away, according to FOX 11 of Los Angeles. The chase reportedly lasted more than two hours before Shabaan's truck and the suspect's vehicle collided.

"He took a left. So, my intention really was to block the entire intersection," Shabaan explained, "but by the time my truck reacted and he gunned his truck and I gunned mine, we just slammed into each other."

Sheriff’s department officials did not provide any additional information regarding the case in which the suspect was accused.

Police later took the suspect into custody, after the pickup truck crashed into the tractor-trailer, according to the report. Shabaan was not injured.

A passenger in the vehicle reportedly said she did not know the driver -- who she said was her friend -- was a murder suspect.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.