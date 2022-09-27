Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

California surgeon slams state's 'destructive' bill that would punish doctors for COVID 'misinformation'

Dr. Peter Mazolewski tells 'America's Newsroom' bill is 'dangerous' for patient care

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
California bill to punish doctors for COVID misinformation 'dangerous to patient care': Dr. Peter Mazolewski Video

California bill to punish doctors for COVID misinformation 'dangerous to patient care': Dr. Peter Mazolewski

Dr. Peter Mazolewski weighs in as a California bill to punish doctors for spreading COVID-19 misinformation sits on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.

A California surgeon spoke out Tuesday against a state bill that would punish doctors for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" on key issues, including vaccinations and medications. 

Dr. Peter Mazolewski, a board-certified general surgeon, ripped the proposal that now sits on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk after legislative approval, telling host Dana Perino that the policy could be "destructive" and "dangerous."

"It'll be dangerous to patient care, it'll be destructive in the sense that there will be no scientific progression," he said on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday.

GEN Z'ERS SHARE THEIR THOUGHTS ON GOVERNMENT CENSORING COVID MISINFORMATION

Although Denmark is slated to see an increase in COVID cases during this winter, a Danish health minister has revealed that the country will not institute more regulations. Pictured: A health care worker loads up a dose of the COVID vaccine for nursing home residents in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Jan. 23, 2021. (Ritzau Scanpix/Nils Meilvang via REUTERS/Files)

Mazolewski warned that the bill could also establish a "dangerous" precedent for similar bills to come, particularly for those concerning other medical conditions.

He added that the repercussions of restrictive medical information laws could be disastrous, creating a mass exodus from the industry across the state.

‘THE VIEW' HOSTS' MOST BLATANT COVID MISINFORMATION AND PANIC MOMENTS

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference after meeting with students at James Denman Middle School on October 01, 2021 in San Francisco, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"We all know that there's been contemporary scientific consensus regarding COVID that has been wrong. It has actually been refuted partially and fully," he said.

"We can go back to many issues: One percent mortality, closing schools is healthy for our children, wearing masks helps prevent the dissemination, [if you get] vaccines you won't get ill at all, vaccines won't allow for transmission of disease. We know all of these have been refuted," he added.

Heart damage in children from COVID vaccine? Video

Mazolewski said California medical boards would be empowered to determine appropriate punishments for doctors who commit relevant offenses.

In a joint Fox News op-ed, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Dr. Pierre Kory urged Newsom to "kill this terrible bill and prevent a hostile takeover of medicine by oppressive government censors."

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.