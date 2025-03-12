California school settles with student accused of wearing ‘blackface’ at football game

A California middle school student suspended for allegedly wearing "blackface" to a football game in October 2023 had his record expunged in a settlement with the school after he said he was simply wearing eye black, a common practice in many sports.

Daniel Ameduri sued Muirlands Middle School in La Jolla, California, on behalf of his son, J.A., over the Oct. 13, 2023, incident that resulted in a two-day suspension as well as being banned from attending district sporting events.

"The false allegations of blackface on J.A.’s permanent school records could have haunted him for decades, affecting both his education and future career opportunities," Karin Sweigart, J.A.’s lawyer and Dhillon Law Group counsel, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

CALIFORNIA FAMILY SUES SCHOOL OFFICIALS OVER 8TH GRADER'S SUSPENSION FOR WEARING ‘BLACKFACE’ AT FOOTBALL GAME

The court approved the settlement Feb. 24, which permanently expunged J.A.’s two-day suspension. As part of the agreement, no district official or employee will refer to the suspension in any communications with others.

"It’s a relief that the school district has finally corrected this injustice," Sweigart added. "No student should have to fight to clear their name over baseless accusations, which is why organizations like the Center for American Liberty exist—to ensure fairness and protect fundamental rights."

J.A., now a freshman in high school, was in 8th grade when the incident occurred. He joined "Fox & Friends" on Jan. 17, 2024 with his father, saying nothing was out of the ordinary about what happened.

"I used to go to a lot of football games when I lived in Texas, and I used to play football, and sometimes we put that on if one of the kids brought it," he said.

CALIFORNIA MIDDLE SCHOOLER BANNED FROM SPORTS OVER ‘BLACKFACE,’ BUT GROUP SAYS IT WAS JUST EYE PAINT

J.A.’s father said he was "shocked" days later when his son was called into the principal’s office and subsequently suspended.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Muirlands Middle School for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.