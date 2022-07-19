California school faces backlash from parents over proposal for Planned Parenthood clinic at high school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California's Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District is taking heat for a recent proposal to add a Planned Parenthood clinic to a nearby high school, but the decision is on hold after vehement protests from parents erupted earlier this week.

"It seemed like a few hundred parents showed up," The Gavel Project founder and attorney Ryan Heath told "Fox & Friends First" host Carley Shimkus on Tuesday.

Heath went on to explain which services the clinic could provide for students, including gender-affirming care, birth control administration and IUD implantation all without parental consent.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD FOUNDER MARGARET SANGER AND HER CONTROVERSIAL HISTORY BACK AT CENTER OF ABORTION DEBATE

"There's nothing in the contract between the Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles and the unified school district that prevents this facility from providing gender affirmation care to students on campus, and we all need to remember… Planned Parenthood is the number two provider in the nation for these gender affirmation therapy hormones," he said, lamenting the district's attempts to essentially create "transgender conversion camps" on high school campuses.

"What we have is a social contagion that is causing girls in this country to desire, based on the pressure of their friends and the pressure of outside individuals like teachers to change sex, and it's causing quite a lot of damage," he added.

Parents gathered outside Norwalk, California's John Glenn High School board meeting to protest the vote on Monday, calling out the district's efforts to bring the clinic to campus.

In a statement, the school district announced the board of education would postpone its vote on the issue, but offered "no further comment."