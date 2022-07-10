Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director: More would oppose abortion if they saw its 'barbarity'

Abby Johnson reflects on what a post-Roe v. Wade world means for the pro-life movement on 'Fox & Friends Weekend'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Pro-life activist Abby Johnson talks the reason behind the pro-choice movement and shares experiences from her time as a Planned Parenthood clinic director.

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director-turned-pro-life activist Abby Johnson shared her story of how she changed her stance on abortion Sunday, telling "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Rachel Campos-Duffy that many people would oppose abortion if they saw its "barbarity." Johnson also said the victim of abortion is often removed from the equation since many pro-choice activists have never seen the procedure performed.

PRO-LIFERS TARGETED OVER 40 TIMES IN ATTACKS, VANDALISM, HARASSMENT SINCE SUPREME COURT LEAK, GROUP SAYS

ABBY JOHNSON: I think that if people really saw abortion for what it is, I think that more people would be against it. I think one of the reasons that abortion continues to escalate in this country, I think one of the reasons that so many people are protesting against the overturning of Roe v. Wade, is because you don't see the victim of abortion. You don't see this child being dismembered in its mother's womb. You don't see the body parts stacked on top of each other. I think if people could actually see the barbarity of abortion, if they could see how terrible abortion is, more people would be against it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Former Planned Parenthood employee weighs future of the pro-life movement Video
