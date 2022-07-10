Former Planned Parenthood clinic director: More would oppose abortion if they saw its 'barbarity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director-turned-pro-life activist Abby Johnson shared her story of how she changed her stance on abortion Sunday, telling "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Rachel Campos-Duffy that many people would oppose abortion if they saw its "barbarity." Johnson also said the victim of abortion is often removed from the equation since many pro-choice activists have never seen the procedure performed.

ABBY JOHNSON: I think that if people really saw abortion for what it is, I think that more people would be against it. I think one of the reasons that abortion continues to escalate in this country, I think one of the reasons that so many people are protesting against the overturning of Roe v. Wade, is because you don't see the victim of abortion. You don't see this child being dismembered in its mother's womb. You don't see the body parts stacked on top of each other. I think if people could actually see the barbarity of abortion, if they could see how terrible abortion is, more people would be against it.

