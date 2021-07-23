Expand / Collapse search
California police sergeant rips Gov. Newsom for denying crime spike: He's living in a 'fantasy world'

Newsom claimed his state has seen a 'significant decline in crime' in recent years

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sergeant Jerretta Sandoz slams California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his statement that crime is decreasing across the state.

Los Angeles Police Protective League vice president Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom, D., for denying a statewide rise in crime on "Fox & Friends" Friday, saying Newsom was living in a "fantasy world" and crime data and numbers don't lie.

SGT. JERRETTA SANDOZ: That's a fantasy world. Where are we living in? I mean, you could look at the numbers throughout California and the rest of the country. Crime is increasing. It is surging, and there's no consequences. 

There's no repercussions for these criminals that feel that they could go in and do what they want. And it's because of these laws. That statement is not true. The numbers don't lie.

