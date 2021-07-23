California police sergeant rips Gov. Newsom for denying crime spike: He's living in a 'fantasy world'

Los Angeles Police Protective League vice president Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom, D., for denying a statewide rise in crime on "Fox & Friends" Friday, saying Newsom was living in a "fantasy world" and crime data and numbers don't lie.

SGT. JERRETTA SANDOZ: That's a fantasy world. Where are we living in? I mean, you could look at the numbers throughout California and the rest of the country. Crime is increasing. It is surging, and there's no consequences.

There's no repercussions for these criminals that feel that they could go in and do what they want. And it's because of these laws. That statement is not true. The numbers don't lie.

