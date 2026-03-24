California governor candidate warns of 'MAGA-like' state movement unless Dems 'wake up'

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California gubernatorial candidate and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan warned his fellow Democrats in a new interview that the state could see a "MAGA-like" movement unless they start delivering better results.

"I'm running against the system because it doesn't matter if you're a Democrat, a Republican, an independent," Mahan said on the "All-In" podcast Sunday. "We need a high-functioning government that delivers lower housing costs, lower energy costs, better schools, safer neighborhoods, an end to street homelessness. We have the resources to do it. What we haven't had is the political will and accountability to do it. And I don't think that's a partisan point."

He added, "And frankly, if the Democratic Party doesn't start to wake up and be more responsive to the needs of our constituents and deliver with the resources we've got, we're going to see the pendulum swing all the way the other way, and you're going to see a MAGA-like movement happen here in California."

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Mahan is one of several Democratic candidates running to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom in the gubernatorial race this November. However, Mahan has been more critical of certain state and city policies under Democratic leadership, particularly how they are beholden to special interest groups.

"When the teachers' union organizes and says, 'We don't want more accountability. We don't want to be told to use evidence-based curriculum. We don't want more technology in the classroom,' whatever it is they may advocate for presumably on behalf of or at least what they perceive to be the interests of their members," Mahan said.

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He continued, "It's our elected officials who need to step up and say, 'Well, for the good of the community, we're going to push you on that. We're not just going to give you a pass. We're not just going to veto that legislation or stay quiet when we know that for what we're spending, we aren't getting what we should be.'"

He stopped short of criticizing Newsom directly, saying that he tries to "attack problems, not people" and called the governor a "bulwark" against some of the worst legislative ideas.

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"I'm not really interested in, you know, evaluating somebody's intentions or their ideology so much as the results of their actions. And I think he's done some really good things. I also think he could do even more," Mahan said.

Newsom's office declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

Mahan also grabbed attention last year after proposing a policy to involuntarily jail homeless people who frequently refuse housing services.

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"Homelessness can’t be a choice, especially when over 200 people die on our streets each year," Mahan said in a 2025 press conference. "I’m proposing that after three offers of shelter, we hold people accountable for turning their lives around, because we all have a responsibility to end this crisis."