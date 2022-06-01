California gov. hopeful slams San Francisco's $6.5M plan to end transgender homelessness: 'Totally unethical'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger ripped San Francisco's "unethical" and potentially "illegal" plan focused on ending homelessness for transgender people, Wednesday, as the state fights the growing crisis.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed unveiled a five-year plan Tuesday focused on ending transgender homelessness in a city with a notorious homeless population. The plan includes $6 million in funding for short-term rentals, $500,000 for behavioral science-related services and 150 long-term investments as part of San Francisco's housing subsidy pool.

"Transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming San Franciscans are eighteen times more likely to experience homelessness compared to the general population, and we know that the rates are even higher for our minority trans communities," Breed shared in a statement regarding her plan.

Shellenberger critiqued the move as being discriminatory in nature and abandoning a portion of San Francisco's homeless population on the streets.

"It's not only totally unethical to discriminate against who gets shelter or medical treatment since the vast majority of homeless people on the streets are either addicted to hard drugs or suffering mental illness, it may be illegal," Shellenberger told "America's Newsroom."

The rising homeless population proposes numerous problems for public health and safety both for individuals on the streets and residents of San Francisco. There has been little unanimity on how to address the worsening conditions for those on the streets.

"The underlying problem is that California is completely without leadership at every level of government," Shellenberger claimed. "Gov. Gavin Newsom refuses to shut down the homeless encampments, which are open drug scenes."

Despite criticism, Mayor Breed supported her focus on transgender homeless individuals.

"With one of the largest TGNC populations in the country, we not only must ensure that all San Franciscans have access to housing and essential resources through continued investments, but we can show the country that we continue to be a leader on supporting and protecting our trans communities," her statement said.

Shellenberger emphasized the need to propose plans to get homeless people indoors and off the streets.

"Every single California city is dealing with the problems created by Gov. Gavin Newsom," he argued.

