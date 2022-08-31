California doctor rips 'political posturing' as lawmakers push bill to make state a 'refuge' for trans youth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California doctor and father of two Houman Hemmati slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for "political posturing" after state lawmakers advanced a bill that would make California a "refuge" for children seeking gender-affirming treatment. Hemmati joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the legislation and why he believes the effort is political as rumors swirl regarding the 2024 presidential election.

LA SCHOOLS ADOPT RADICAL ’TRANS AFFIRMING' AGENDA TO ATTACK ‘GENDER BINARY’

HOUMAN HEMMATI: I think a lot of it is political posturing on the part of the governor during an election cycle and in preparation for a potential presidential run. Really, what is this change? I don't think materially, it changes very much at all... California wasn't really enforcing other states' laws to begin with. And I don't think this was ever a state that was going to try to extradite parents or kids for breaking some other law, especially when it had basically no sense in this state to enforce. And so really, I don't see this as a big deal at all. It seems more of a political move.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS FIRST" BELOW: