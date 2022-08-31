Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox & Friends First
Published

California doctor rips 'political posturing' as lawmakers push bill to make state a 'refuge' for trans youth

Dr. Houman Hemmati tells 'Fox & Friends First' legislation is more about Gavin Newsom's political future

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
California doctor rips Gov. Newsom for 'political posturing' over transgender youth refuge bill Video

California doctor rips Gov. Newsom for 'political posturing' over transgender youth refuge bill

California father of two Dr. Houman Hemmati warned against 'politicization' of medicine after California lawmakers advanced a bill that would make the state a refuge for children seeking gender treatment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California doctor and father of two Houman Hemmati slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for "political posturing" after state lawmakers advanced a bill that would make California a "refuge" for children seeking gender-affirming treatment. Hemmati joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the legislation and why he believes the effort is political as rumors swirl regarding the 2024 presidential election. 

LA SCHOOLS ADOPT RADICAL ’TRANS AFFIRMING' AGENDA TO ATTACK ‘GENDER BINARY’

HOUMAN HEMMATI: I think a lot of it is political posturing on the part of the governor during an election cycle and in preparation for a potential presidential run. Really, what is this change? I don't think materially, it changes very much at all... California wasn't really enforcing other states' laws to begin with. And I don't think this was ever a state that was going to try to extradite parents or kids for breaking some other law, especially when it had basically no sense in this state to enforce. And so really, I don't see this as a big deal at all. It seems more of a political move. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS FIRST" BELOW:

California doctor's warning on transgender youth refuge bill: 'Politicization of a medical issue creates problems' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.