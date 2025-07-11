Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Los Angeles

Cal State LA lets professors move classes online due to student fears over ICE immigration enforcement

Cal State LA permits remote learning amid Trump immigration enforcement

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published
close
ICE agents still facing resistance in Los Angeles after weeks of unrest Video

ICE agents still facing resistance in Los Angeles after weeks of unrest

Fox News senior national correspondent William La Jeunesse has the latest on how the protests seem to be 'evolving' in L.A.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California State University, Los Angeles, is giving professors the option of moving their classes online due to students' fears about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). 

Heather Lattimer, university provost and vice president for academic affairs, said in a letter to faculty this week, according to the Los Angeles Times, that she had heard students are "scared to take public transit and fearful of driving to campus."

Lattimer said faculty have "the option of working remotely for a limited time due to extraordinary circumstances they are facing."

PROTESTERS HAULED AWAY AS ANTI-ICE PROTESTS CONTINUE IN LOS ANGELES DESPITE MAYOR'S CURFEW ORDER

Cal State LA campus in Los Angeles

Aerial view of Simpson Tower and Salazar Hall on the Cal State LA campus on May 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

The move comes as LA has become a hotbed of protest over President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement in the city. 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Tuesday said the city would join the class-action lawsuit to stop what she called "the unconstitutional reckless raids in the LA region."

The class-action lawsuit "Vasquez Perdomo v. Noem," led by The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of California and Public Counsel, a nonprofit, was filed against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and demands an immediate stop to the immigration raids in the Los Angeles area. 

Lattimer referenced the Monday raid near MacArthur Park, an area known to attract crime.  

ACLU SUES TO BLOCK ICE RAIDS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, ALLEGING CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATIONS

Karen Bass

 Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has called the Trump immigration raids unconstitutional.  (Getty Images)

"Recent events in the LA area — including the presence of heavily armed immigration agents in MacArthur Park earlier this week — have left many in our community concerned for their safety," Lattimer said. 

"This week also marks the 6-month anniversary of the wildfires that disrupted the lives of many in our community," she added. "As a campus we recognize the significant harm that has resulted from these events and reaffirm our commitment to supporting our students, faculty, and staff and prioritizing your safety and well-being."

She said the university wants to approach the concerns in a thoughtful way. 

"While we do not want to go back to the online course schedule we experienced in 2021 and 2022, there may be circumstances where faculty choose to offer students facing extraordinary circumstances the option of joining an on-campus class remotely via a zoom link or turning in assignments remotely," Lattimer wrote.

fEDERAl agents in a Los Angeles park

Federal agents ride on horseback in Los Angeles' MacArthur Park. (AP)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, university spokesperson Erik Frost Hollins said faculty could make adjustments for particular students.

"Faculty are being supported in making case-by-case adjustments for students in extraordinary circumstances," Hollins said. "Similarly, deans and department leads are supported in making case-by-case adjustments for faculty and staff. These are all individual adjustments we can make within current policy. Importantly, we do intend to have a full and engaging on-campus student experience in the fall."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.