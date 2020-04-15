Cal Ripken Jr. launches 'Strike Out Hunger' campaign during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. appeared on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to discuss the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation’s partnership with Feeding America to launch the “Strike Out Hunger" campaign.

Ripken, known as "Iron Man" during his illustrious career with the Baltimore Orioles from 1981 to 2001, said that the goal is to help kids and families across the country who are dealing with food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our foundation has built a wonderful infrastructure all across the country. We’re a national foundation – we serve a lot of those communities. We’ve built fields; we’ve put programming in there, so, we know the issue of food and security in normal times,” Ripken told host Brian Kilmeade on “Fox & Friends.”

“Our foundation just ... said ‘OK, we’re not going to sit around and just wait until all of this is over, let’s shift our focus temporarily – let’s focus on the immediate problem and let’s put our infrastructure to work," Ripken said.

Ripken said that they’ve energized sponsors and he has used social media frequently. Ripken said that he's aiming to use the “power of social media to ask for help.”

Ripken also said that just a $1 donation can provide 10 meals for distribution.

“So you can immediately see the effect that $5 or $10 would have on these kids in these communities and families.”

Ripken said that “Feeding America” are "experts in the distribution of food."

“[Feeding America has] relationships with local food banks. We have relationships with local food banks but they’re the experts here. We’re providing infrastructure, a resource, and, maybe an awareness that’s going to help the issue."