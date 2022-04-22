Caitlyn Jenner says 'disaster' Los Angeles DA Gascón is 'enemy number one' as crime soars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner called Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón an "absolute disaster" and "enemy number one" of the people on Friday for his harmful progressive crime policies.

In an appearance on "America's Newsroom," the L.A. native castigated Gascón, D., who's facing his second recall effort since taking office in 2020, for a "woke" approach that's making crimefighting more difficult.

LOS ANGELES GASCÓN RECALL ORGANIZERS OPTIMISTIC AS MORE SIGNATURES KEEP COMING IN

Gascón is under fire for implementing policies like not seeking enhancement allegations, which can significantly extend prison sentences for violent offenders, and barring prosecutors from charging juveniles as adults, even those accused of serious crimes.

"This is happening in all cities across the nation, and they all have one thing in common, and that's very liberal, progressive [District Attorneys]," Jenner told Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

"Here in Los Angeles, the exact same thing. Our D.A. George Gascón is an absolute disaster. He is actually enemy number one for the people because of what's happening with the crime. He just doesn’t want to prosecute crime."

The second recall effort against Gascón is not a purely Republican one. Los Angeles Magazine reported some of the financial supporters of the recall attempt against the left-wing prosecutor include prominent Democratic donors and bundlers. Shocking, high-publicity murders like the seemingly random fatal stabbing of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer have stoked bipartisan outrage against Gascón for not taking a tougher line on crime.

Other policies like stealing less than $1,000 being a misdemeanor and eliminating cash bail are also under fire.

Jenner said it's gotten so bad, a friend who works in real estate in Beverly Hills said buyers often ask if prospective homes have a "safe room" to hide out in if there is a break-in.

"This has to stop," Jenner said. "The people of Los Angeles have to get together, and we have to get that guy out of here."

NEW 'TUCKER CARLSON ORIGINALS' EPISODE DEPICTS GRAPHIC LA CRIMES, RESULT OF DA GASCON'S LEFTIST POLICIES

Jenner previously mounted an unsuccessful bid for California governor last year during the failed recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom, D.

Upon taking office, Gascón implemented a controversial directive that barred prosecutors from applying "enhancements" in nearly all cases, no matter how heinous the crime. Enhancements increase sentences based on the circumstances of a crime. In an episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals" this week, Fox News obtained audio of a convicted murderer saying he would get Gascón’s name tattooed on his face because the prosecutor massively reduced charges in his case.

After riding a wave of progressive candidates campaigning to head some of the nation's busiest DA offices, Gascón ousted his predecessor, Jackie Lacey, in 2020 and immediately issued a series of directives that have come under heavy scrutiny.

The directive related to juveniles has since been modified after the case of Hannah Tubbs, a 26-year-old transgender woman who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl when she was just 17. Tubbs was sentenced to two years in a youth facility and was caught on a jailhouse phone call bragging about the light punishment .

This week, a California mother appeared on Fox News to express outrage after a teen bully who stabbed her daughter multiple times was released under Gascón's "restorative justice" policy.

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Charles Couger and Bailee Hill contributed to this report.