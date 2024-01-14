Byron Donalds spells doom for Haley campaign if she underperforms in New Hampshire: It's her 'holy grail'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., speculated that a poor performance in New Hampshire could signal the end for Nikki Haley.

"She's trying to do a good job, which is why they're not putting out any information about how Iowa is going to go. They're really looking at New Hampshire. They need to get within ten points of Donald Trump in New Hampshire to give her an opportunity to even be able to go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump. I just don't think it's going to happen," he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on this week's "Sunday Morning Futures."

The Florida Republican called the Granite State Haley's "holy grail," alluding to her looking beyond Iowa as the race for a shot at the Republican nomination heats up.

The former UN ambassador and former South Carolina governor has, in recent weeks, soared in the polls, duking it out with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an incessant battle between second and third place.

Donalds speculated that, if Haley fails to come within ten points of the former president in New Hampshire, however, "this thing is over."

According to polls, both Haley and DeSantis trail former President Donald Trump significantly across the spectrum. Meanwhile, Trump holds the largest lead among Republicans in Iowa in Des Moines Register history as the state's caucuses are slated to take place this week.

"The pressure in Iowa is not on President Trump. It's on these other three candidates," Donalds told Bartiromo, also referencing business entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Can they demonstrate any ability to get close to Donald Trump and the actual result? Because, if they cannot, this thing is going to be game set and match. Donald Trump in my view, is going to win New Hampshire. He's going to win South Carolina decisively, and then we're just going to run away and get the whole nomination."

Following Iowa's caucuses, the New Hampshire primary is set to take place on Jan. 23, followed by Nevada's caucuses on Feb. 6 and South Carolina's primary on Feb. 24.

Haley currently trails in the Palmetto State and has criticized the DeSantis campaign for heading there before New Hampshire.

"We're going to do this one at a time. We played hard in Iowa. We're playing hard in New Hampshire. We're going to play hard in South Carolina. We're going to keep on going. We don't have to hop a state," Haley said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"We're going to play them all, and we're going to make sure that we fight to earn every single vote."