Byron Donalds: Lori Lightfoot says nothing of the treacherous journey these immigrants are taking

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., discusses the first bus of illegal immigrants arriving in Chicago and how Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacted by labeling Gov. Greg Abbott's policy "racist" for sending them on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

REP. BYRON DONALDS: Listen, if you're going to talk about that, then talk about Joe Biden, because Lori Lightfoot wants to say about this treacherous journey from Texas to Chicago. But she says nothing of the treacherous journey that these illegal immigrants are taking at the hands of the drug cartels. She says nothing about the young girls who are raped on the journey at the hands of the coyotes and the drug cartels.

Only thing Lori Lightfoot doesn't like is that she was shown up by Greg Abbott and frankly, all the Democrats have been because they wanted to be sanctuary cities. Well, here you go. Now be a sanctuary city. But they like to talk tough. They like to talk like they're progressive. But when it's on their dime and on their watch, they don't want to do anything and they don't want to lift a finger.

