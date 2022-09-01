Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Byron Donalds: Lori Lightfoot says nothing of the treacherous journey these immigrants are taking

Donalds condemns Lightfoot for labeling Abbott's policy racist

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lightfoot doesn’t like that she was shown up by Abbott: GOP lawmaker Video

Lightfoot doesn’t like that she was shown up by Abbott: GOP lawmaker

Rep. Byron Donalds and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi discuss Lori Lightfoot calling Gov. Greg Abbott a racist for sending migrants to Chicago on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., discusses the first bus of illegal immigrants arriving in Chicago and how Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacted by labeling Gov. Greg Abbott's policy "racist" for sending them on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

REP. BYRON DONALDS: Listen, if you're going to talk about that, then talk about Joe Biden, because Lori Lightfoot wants to say about this treacherous journey from Texas to Chicago. But she says nothing of the treacherous journey that these illegal immigrants are taking at the hands of the drug cartels. She says nothing about the young girls who are raped on the journey at the hands of the coyotes and the drug cartels. 

JUDGE JEANINE: BIDEN IS RESORTING TO NAME-CALLING AND SMEARS

Only thing Lori Lightfoot doesn't like is that she was shown up by Greg Abbott and frankly, all the Democrats have been because they wanted to be sanctuary cities. Well, here you go. Now be a sanctuary city. But they like to talk tough. They like to talk like they're progressive. But when it's on their dime and on their watch, they don't want to do anything and they don't want to lift a finger. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

First migrant bus arrives in Chicago Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.