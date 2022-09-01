Judge Jeanine: Biden is resorting to name-calling and smears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro called out President Biden’s rhetoric after saying he would unite the country on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JUDGE JEANINE: Joe is planning on continuing that line of rhetoric tonight. A few excerpts from his speech tonight have been released saying, "MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards, backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love. For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed, but it is not. We have to defend it, protect it, stand up for it, each and every one of us." Now, that doesn't sound too unifying to me.

Despite what Joe Biden says, the vast majority of Americans want the same thing. We want a strong economy, cheap gas, a reasonable cost of living, safety for our families and fairness and equal treatment regardless of what political party you belong to, but that's a problem for Joe Biden because he hasn't been able to deliver on any of that, so he's resorting to name-calling and smears in the hope that it will save Democrats in the midterms.

