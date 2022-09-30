Buttigieg pressed on Biden's price-gouging warning to oil industry on Hurricane Ian: 'Act responsibly'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was questioned on President Biden's warning to oil companies regarding gas price-gouging after Hurricane Ian on "America Reports" Friday, affirming the president's warning for companies not to "take advantage" of the situation in Florida but rather "be part of the solution."

BIDEN WARNS HURRICANE IAN COULD BE ‘DEADLIEST’ STORM IN FLORIDA HISTORY

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Any time that there are disasters, there are people who take advantage of that. Whether it's a large or small organization. Hopefully, that isn't happening in this case. If there are any reports of that, they'll be taken very seriously by the administration and where it violates any laws it'll be prosecuted. I'll tell you right now, the biggest thing I'm seeing is an inspiring response where so many people are doing the right thing. I just saw a statistic that there are utility workers now from 33 different states on the ground, about 44,000 people working to get power restored. We're seeing the way that nonprofit groups alongside federal, local government agencies, first responders, are all part of the solution. My hope is that everybody will seek to be part of the solution when it comes to recovering from what is clearly just a shocking, shocking and heartbreaking tragedy that's still unfolding for those who are in the path of the storm.

I think the president cares very deeply about making sure that Americans are treated well and fairly or supported sometimes when there's a terrible situation that's also unfortunately viewed as a business opportunity. But I think his hope, and certainly all of our expectation, is that any company, large or small, will act responsibly and will do everything they can to be part of the solution.

