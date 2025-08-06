Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Senate hopefuls jostle for high-stakes seat after Blackburn jumps into governor race

Reps. Andy Ogles and Tim Burchett are both interested in Sen Marsha Blackburn's seat

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
The horse race for the next open Senate seat in Tennessee is already kicking off after Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., announced a bid for the governorship earlier Wednesday.

Tennessee Republican Reps. Andy Ogles and Tim Burchett both told Fox News Digital they're interested in Blackburn's seat.

Ogles said, "Absolutely," when asked if he would consider a push for Congress' upper chamber. Burchett noted that any such situation was a "long ways off" but confirmed he was looking at it as well.

Sen. Blackburn at CPAC

Sen. Marsha Blackburn is running for governor of Tennessee. (Getty Images)

Blackburn just won re-election for her second term in the U.S. Senate in the November 2024 cycle.

If she ran for governor and won, Blackburn would have to vacate her seat – setting up a potential power vacuum in the Volunteer State.

Tennessee law grants the governor the ability to appoint someone to fill Senate vacancies until the next regularly scheduled election.

That means that if Blackburn leaves by 2026, her successor would be tapped to serve until 2031. 

Tim Burchett

Rep. Tim Burchett is among those interested in Blackburn's seat. (Alex Wong)

Both Ogles and Burchett said they would be interested in running for the seat in the 2030 election cycle if appointed to the upper chamber.

But it could very well be up to Blackburn to choose her successor, depending on when she hypothetically resigned from the Senate.

Tennessee state law does not specify when she has to step down from the Senate, according to local outlet Knox News.

If the vacancy occurred before Blackburn stepped down, the decision would likely fall to term-limited Gov. Bill Lee. But Lee could leave the decision to Blackburn if she resigned after being sworn in to take his place.

Andy Ogles

Rep. Andy Ogles said he is "absolutely" interested in the seat. (Michael M. Santiago)

"Trump is back, America is blessed, and Tennessee – better than ever," Blackburn said in a video announcing her campaign launch on Wednesday. "I love Tennessee, I believe in Tennesseans, and I’m ready to deliver the kind of conservative leadership that will ensure our state is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next.

Her candidacy sets up a high-stakes GOP primary against her congressional colleague, Rep. John Rose.

If she wins, Blackburn would be the first female governor of Tennessee.

