Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn eyes gubernatorial bid: report

The Knox County Mayor has indicated that he would support Blackburn for governor if she runs

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Marsha Blackburn: Americans are impatient for action and the Trump admin will be focused Video

Marsha Blackburn: Americans are impatient for action and the Trump admin will be focused

 Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., calls out government waste on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., has been placing calls and informing people that she is likely to mount a gubernatorial bid, Axios reported, citing D.C. and Tennessee sources.

State and federal elected figures have been placing calls in support of Blackburn's potential run, a source noted, according to the outlet.

Fox News Digital emailed Blackburn's campaign on Wednesday to request a comment from the lawmaker, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

GOP SENATOR ANNOUNCES ‘DOGE ACTS’ TO BACK MUSK, RAMASWAMY GOVERNMENT COST-CUTTING OBJECTIVES

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Chair Committee on Platform, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisc. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs indicated in a post on X that he will back Blackburn for the role if she runs.

"Senator Blackburn has done an outstanding job as a state senator, U.S. congresswoman, and U.S. Senator. She would do an equally outstanding job as Governor and would have my full support if that’s what she decides," Jacobs noted.

TENNESSEE MAYOR GLENN JACOBS, EX-WWE STAR, SAYS HE WOULD ADVISE DWAYNE JOHNSON AGAINST GOING INTO POLITICS

Trump's global diplomacy will showcase America's strength, says Senator Marsha Blackburn Video

Blackburn, who has served in the Senate since early 2019, just won re-election to another six-year term in 2024 — her current term ends in early 2031.

"The 2025 Tennessee Legislative Session kicked off day ONE today!" Blackburn declared in a tweet on Tuesday. "It’s time to get to work, protect our state’s conservative values, and fight for all Tennesseans."

‘WHEN THEY FAIL, AMERICANS DIE’: TRUMP SOURCE BLASTS FBI, URGES SWIFT CONFIRMATION OF KASH PATEL AS DIRECTOR

Blackburn on overthrown Assad regime: ‘There are no good guys in this’ Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Current Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican who has been in office since early 2019, cannot run in the 2026 contest, which leaves the field wide open for other GOP figures interested in vying for the job.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics

More from Politics