Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn eyes gubernatorial bid: report

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., has been placing calls and informing people that she is likely to mount a gubernatorial bid, Axios reported, citing D.C. and Tennessee sources.

State and federal elected figures have been placing calls in support of Blackburn's potential run, a source noted, according to the outlet.

Fox News Digital emailed Blackburn's campaign on Wednesday to request a comment from the lawmaker, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs indicated in a post on X that he will back Blackburn for the role if she runs.

"Senator Blackburn has done an outstanding job as a state senator, U.S. congresswoman, and U.S. Senator. She would do an equally outstanding job as Governor and would have my full support if that’s what she decides," Jacobs noted.

Blackburn, who has served in the Senate since early 2019, just won re-election to another six-year term in 2024 — her current term ends in early 2031.

"The 2025 Tennessee Legislative Session kicked off day ONE today!" Blackburn declared in a tweet on Tuesday. "It’s time to get to work, protect our state’s conservative values, and fight for all Tennesseans."

Current Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican who has been in office since early 2019, cannot run in the 2026 contest, which leaves the field wide open for other GOP figures interested in vying for the job.