Rep. Carter says Fauci lied to Congress and should be fired

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., said on Monday that Dr. Anthony Fauci "needs to be fired" for his behavior starting from the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, including making false statements to Congress.

BUDDY CARTER: Obviously what we have got here is someone who is more concerned with remaining relevant than they are about telling the truth and what he did was to actually lie to the Energy and Commerce Committee.

He told them that he did not know where this order came from when he did know. And he knew all along. We find that out now. Of course, we don’t need someone who is more interested in remaining relevant and more interested in their own PR campaign leading this fight against this virus and against the pandemic.

We need someone who is going to be studying the origin of this and investigating this, that truly is more concerned with the truth and not with their own PR campaign like Anthony Fauci is. That’s why we need to get rid of him. He needs to be fired.

