Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter is the 'very definition of a terrorist': Former FBI official

Former FBI Criminal Investigations Assistant Director Chris Swecker explained how the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter is the "very definition of a terrorist" Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHRIS SWECKER: It's as if domestic terrorism only exists from the Right side of the political spectrum. When it comes from the Left side, it seems to be ignored. You take over city blocks, you shoot each other — arson on federal buildings, courthouses, just general lawlessness. So I've been waiting to see if there's some parity on both sides. … Terrorism ideology exists on both sides of the political aisle, I've been saying that over and over again. I would love to see the media not dance around this topic for once and just go right at it. This guy was full of hate. He's the very definition of a terrorist.

If ever there was a person with a political ideology, a motivation, it was this guy. You look back to Eric Rudolph, a case that I had a lot to do with. He had a very eclectic ideology, but everything he did was driven by it. And he was trying to intimidate the general public into his way of thinking, if you will. To … force his ideology on the American public. That's exactly what this guy was trying to do. He wasn't very selective. He hated everybody. He hated Jews. He hated Whites. He hated Hispanics and Asians. But still, if you look at how terrorism is defined, he fits right there. He may fit into the hate crime statute.

