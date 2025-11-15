Britain announces sweeping asylum policy shift to cut protections for refugees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drastic changes are coming to Great Britain's asylum policy, including longer wait times for permanent residency and a forced return to the person's home country once it is deemed safe.

The shift represents the largest overhaul of policy on asylum seekers in modern times, inspired by Denmark, which has one of the toughest policies in Europe and has been widely scrutinized by rights groups.

Britain's Labour government has been toughening its stance on immigration, as it seeks to address the surging popularity of the populist Reform U.K. party, which has taken a strict approach to immigration and forced Labour to adopt a tougher position.

The new changes include revoking the statutory duty to provide housing and financial support to certain asylum seekers, the Home Office said in a statement.

REFORM UK PROPOSES DEPORTING 600,000 ASYLUM SEEKERS IN SWEEPING NEW IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

It also said refugees would have to wait 20 years to apply for permanent residency instead of the current five years, the period of initial refugee status would be cut from five years to two and a half years, rules around family reunions would be stricter and refugees would be encouraged or forced to return to their home country once it is considered safe.

The department said the measures would apply to asylum seekers who can work but choose not to, as well as those who break the law. Taxpayer-funded support would be prioritized for people contributing to the economy and local communities.

TRUMP PRAISES STARMER ON TURNING AROUND MIGRANT BOATS: ‘FANTASTIC THING’

The Home Office said the changes aim to make the U.K. less attractive to illegal migrants and make it easier to remove people whose claims are denied.

"This country has a proud tradition of welcoming those fleeing danger, but our generosity is drawing illegal migrants across the Channel," Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said. "The pace and scale of migration is placing immense pressure on communities."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 100 British charities called on Mahmood to "end the scapegoating of migrants and performative policies that only cause harm," arguing that the measures are fueling racism and violence.

Britain's Refugee Council said on X that refugees do not compare asylum systems when attempting to flee danger. It said that they aim for the U.K. because of family ties, some knowledge of English or connections that can help them start over safely.

Reuters contributed to this report.