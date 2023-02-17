British actress Joanna Lumley slams gender-neutral awards as 'weird,' says it word harm female actresses

Joanna Lumley, an well-known British actress, appeared on "Talk TV" Thursday to discuss gender-neutral entertainment awards. She criticized the concept and said that it would damage females in the industry.

"I know that if my name was just put up as best actor against lots of men, I wouldn't have a chance. But as best actress, you might, if you wanted a chance," Lumley said.

"I mean I'm not sure, I'm so lucky, I'm the recipient of awards and things, but I'm not sure about awards. I'm not sure that they're great. Book awards and things like this, art awards, so much of it is in taste. And then when I read about the Oscars, and I realize that to get even onto a list, to be part of the short list, you have to go around lobbying people and promising things and having lunch and these are the stars who are up for it," she continued.

"You have to go, as it were, tarting around, trying to get people in favor," she said.

"I'm not sure about it, I'm not sure," the actress remarked.

In her view, creating a gender-nuetral awards category only exasperates these problems.

"So, I think to diminish it and make it even more neutral makes it a bit sort of weird," the actress remarked.

Across various domains, ranging from school bathrooms, to sports, to entertainment, there have been debates over gender and the role it should play in society. In schools, for example, controversy has abounded after various instances of educators interjecting themselves into children's thoughts, opinions, and activities surrounding their own gender and gender-identity.

Lumley was recently awarded the title of "Dame" in 2022 by Princess Anne for her contributions in the entertainment industry. Lumley, a friend of Prince Charles, criticized Netflix's "The Crown" for its negative betrayal of the Royal Family in 2021.