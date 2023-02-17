Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

British actress Joanna Lumley slams gender-neutral awards as 'weird,' says it word harm female actresses

Lumley, an well-known British actress, said of gender-neutral awards: 'I wouldn't have a chance'

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
close
Joanna Lumley says female actresses would be hurt by 'weird' gender-neutral awards Video

Joanna Lumley says female actresses would be hurt by 'weird' gender-neutral awards

Joanna Lumley, a British actress, criticized general neutral awards and said they would damage female actresses.

Joanna Lumley, an well-known British actress, appeared on "Talk TV" Thursday to discuss gender-neutral entertainment awards. She criticized the concept and said that it would damage females in the industry.

"I know that if my name was just put up as best actor against lots of men, I wouldn't have a chance. But as best actress, you might, if you wanted a chance," Lumley said.

"I mean I'm not sure, I'm so lucky, I'm the recipient of awards and things, but I'm not sure about awards. I'm not sure that they're great. Book awards and things like this, art awards, so much of it is in taste. And then when I read about the Oscars, and I realize that to get even onto a list, to be part of the short list, you have to go around lobbying people and promising things and having lunch and these are the stars who are up for it," she continued.

SAM SMITH BACKUP DANCER DEFENDS ‘SATANIC’ GRAMMYS PERFORMANCE: USING THESE SYMBOLS IN ‘POSITIVE, FABULOUS WAY’

LONDON - MAY 1:  Prince Charles, Prince of Wales greets actress Joanna Lumley as he hosts a reception to mark the 60th anniversary of the charity 'Samaritans', at Clarence House on May 1, 2013 in London. 

LONDON - MAY 1:  Prince Charles, Prince of Wales greets actress Joanna Lumley as he hosts a reception to mark the 60th anniversary of the charity 'Samaritans', at Clarence House on May 1, 2013 in London.  ((Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images))

"You have to go, as it were, tarting around, trying to get people in favor," she said.

"I'm not sure about it, I'm not sure," the actress remarked.

In her view, creating a gender-nuetral awards category only exasperates these problems.

NEW YORK TIMES WARNS STAFFERS TO STOP ATTACKING EACH OTHER IN MEMO DEFENDING COVERAGE OF TRANSGENDER ISSUES

Joanna Lumley poses for a picture as she attends an event held by Richard Moore, director of Children in Crossfire, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Joanna Lumley poses for a picture as she attends an event held by Richard Moore, director of Children in Crossfire, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

"So, I think to diminish it and make it even more neutral makes it a bit sort of weird," the actress remarked.

Across various domains, ranging from school bathrooms, to sports, to entertainment, there have been debates over gender and the role it should play in society. In schools, for example, controversy has abounded after various instances of educators interjecting themselves into children's thoughts, opinions, and activities surrounding their own gender and gender-identity. 

Joanna Lumley speaks during The Oldie Luncheon in celebration of Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club in London, Britain July 12, 2022. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Joanna Lumley speaks during The Oldie Luncheon in celebration of Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club in London, Britain July 12, 2022. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Lumley was recently awarded the title of "Dame" in 2022 by Princess Anne for her contributions in the entertainment industry. Lumley, a friend of Prince Charles, criticized Netflix's "The Crown" for its negative betrayal of the Royal Family in 2021.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 