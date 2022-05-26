Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Brit Hume on Texas school shooting: No consensus on how to stop this is 'equally disturbing'

Democrats demand gun control, Republicans focus on mental health after Uvalde tragedy

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Brit Hume: We do not know what to do to stop these tragedies Video

Brit Hume: We do not know what to do to stop these tragedies

Fox News' Brit Hume on politicians scrambling to find a solution to prevent another mass shooting in schools.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume shared frustration on "America's Newsroom" Thursday that lawmakers "don't really seem to know what to do" to prevent mass shootings in America's schools following the Uvalde, Texas tragedy.

SCHUMER BLOCKS SENATE GOP BILL SCHOOL SAFETY BILL, ANGERING REPUBLICANS

BRIT HUME: Cops on the scene at schools have been effective in a number of instances where they've stopped these possible killings. But in this case, there appears to have been a school resource officer on the scene. And it remains to be seen, you know, in full measure what exactly that officer did or did not do. But, you know, that's a possible solution if it can be made to work. But there's no consensus on this. And it doesn't seem to me that there's likely to be one anytime soon, which is why these things are so painful. Because not only are they -- are they utterly heartbreaking to see these young kids, you know, slaughtered in their classroom, but equally disturbing almost is the fact that we don't really seem to know what to do about it. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Brit Hume on school shootings: We don't seem to know what to do to stop them Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.