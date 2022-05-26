Brit Hume on Texas school shooting: No consensus on how to stop this is 'equally disturbing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume shared frustration on "America's Newsroom" Thursday that lawmakers "don't really seem to know what to do" to prevent mass shootings in America's schools following the Uvalde, Texas tragedy.

BRIT HUME: Cops on the scene at schools have been effective in a number of instances where they've stopped these possible killings. But in this case, there appears to have been a school resource officer on the scene. And it remains to be seen, you know, in full measure what exactly that officer did or did not do. But, you know, that's a possible solution if it can be made to work. But there's no consensus on this. And it doesn't seem to me that there's likely to be one anytime soon, which is why these things are so painful. Because not only are they -- are they utterly heartbreaking to see these young kids, you know, slaughtered in their classroom, but equally disturbing almost is the fact that we don't really seem to know what to do about it.

