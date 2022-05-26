Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

GOP senator pins growing 'rampage violence' on fatherlessness, family breakdown

'Why is our culture suddenly producing so many young men who want to murder innocent people?' senator asked

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Texas pastor: There's a heart problem throughout America Video

Texas pastor: There's a heart problem throughout America

Brackettville, Texas First Baptist Church pastor YJ Jimenez discusses the 'surreal' moment he met with his parishioners after their grandson was killed in the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speculated Wednesday that fatherlessness, family breakdown and social isolation are factors contributing to the increase in national "rampage violence."

"Every time one of these tragedies occurs, I think we, for far too long, fail to look back at the root causes of rampage violence," Lee said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, referencing the Tuesday shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

"Questions involving things like, why is our culture suddenly producing so many young men who want to murder innocent people?" Lee continued.

"It raises questions like, you know, could things like fatherlessness, the breakdown of families, isolation from civil society or the glorification of violence be contributing factors?"

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: GUNMAN MADE 3 CHILLING POSTS BEFORE SHOOTING

Sen. Mike Lee speaks during a news conference in the Capitol on July 20, 2021.

Sen. Mike Lee speaks during a news conference in the Capitol on July 20, 2021. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

"Instead, the Left once again is calling for more gun control," the senator added. "They want to crack down on law-abiding Americans and federal firearms licensees who want to follow the law instead of armed criminals."

BIDEN ATF NOMINEE SAYS HE CALLED FOR ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN WITHOUT DEFINING WHAT THAT MEANS

Lee made his remarks during a confirmation hearing for Steven Dettelbach, who is President Biden's nominee for head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

President Biden's pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steven Dettelbach, testified Wednesday, May 25, 2022, before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

President Biden's pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Steven Dettelbach, testified Wednesday, May 25, 2022, before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Pool Video)

Lee's comments came in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since Sandy Hook in 2012.

Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old suspected shooter, had been living with his grandparents in Uvalde and was reportedly a high school dropout, according to authorities. He was known to be a loner who had quit his job just weeks before unleashing his attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said that approximately 30 minutes before the events unfolded, Ramos wrote in a series of Facebook messages, "I’m going to shoot my grandmother," "I’ve shot my grandmother," and then: "I’m going to shoot an elementary school."