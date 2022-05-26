GOP senator pins growing 'rampage violence' on fatherlessness, family breakdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speculated Wednesday that fatherlessness, family breakdown and social isolation are factors contributing to the increase in national "rampage violence."

"Every time one of these tragedies occurs, I think we, for far too long, fail to look back at the root causes of rampage violence," Lee said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, referencing the Tuesday shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

"Questions involving things like, why is our culture suddenly producing so many young men who want to murder innocent people?" Lee continued.

"It raises questions like, you know, could things like fatherlessness, the breakdown of families, isolation from civil society or the glorification of violence be contributing factors?"

"Instead, the Left once again is calling for more gun control," the senator added. "They want to crack down on law-abiding Americans and federal firearms licensees who want to follow the law instead of armed criminals."

Lee made his remarks during a confirmation hearing for Steven Dettelbach, who is President Biden's nominee for head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Lee's comments came in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since Sandy Hook in 2012.

Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old suspected shooter, had been living with his grandparents in Uvalde and was reportedly a high school dropout, according to authorities. He was known to be a loner who had quit his job just weeks before unleashing his attack.

Officials said that approximately 30 minutes before the events unfolded, Ramos wrote in a series of Facebook messages, "I’m going to shoot my grandmother," "I’ve shot my grandmother," and then: "I’m going to shoot an elementary school."