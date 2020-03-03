Brit Hume warns Biden could still commit a 'horrible gaffe' that torpedoes his campaign

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Tuesday that Joe Biden appears to have made a historic and sudden "comeback" in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

Hume agreed with "The Daily Briefing" host Dana Perino that Biden appears to be the safer alternative to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as the country looks ahead to a general election matchup with President Trump.

However, Hume added that while Biden has been able to get away with saying "remarkable" things for decades, such gaffes may eventually catch up with him if he says something that alienates or confounds voters.

"I think they've come to the conclusion that Biden is a guy that is a safe candidate," Hume said. "He's not going to run off a lot of people, and he is the guy to beat Trump. But he remains, to some extent, an iffy character in the sense that if Biden ends up in the debate with Donald Trump, the loser would be the English language."

Hume pointed out that minutes earlier, Biden had confused his sister, Valerie and his wife, Jill, both of whom appeared on stage when the former vice president made remarks to supporters in Los Angeles.

The Fox News panel also pointed out that Biden referred to panelist Chris Wallace as "Chuck" on "Fox News Sunday" earlier in the week. Biden explained at the time that he had just finished an interview with NBC's "Meet The Press" moderator Chuck Todd before joining Wallace.

"So, is there not a chance, still, that along the way, voters might go, 'Whoa, wait a minute,' if he says something that is just some horrible gaffe, which is certainly possible, at the absolutely wrong moment?" Hume asked.