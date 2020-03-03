Karl Rove pans Warren's chances as candidate struggles in Massachusetts: 'No way to recover from this'

Former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove warned that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is not likely to recover from a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday.

Rove pointed to early returns in Warren's home state of Massachusetts, which showed her in third behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Rove said that in the modern era, no presidential candidate has been nominated for president without "sufficient support in their state."

"There is no way to recover from this," he said. "You have to go back to the early 1800s to find somebody who was not liked in their home state, but in the era of primaries and caucuses nobody has ever been nominated for president who didn't have strong support in their home state."

Shortly before 9 p.m. ET, Fox News projected that Biden would win the Democratic primary in Oklahoma, where Warren was born and raised. Early returns showed Warren in fourth place there, just behind former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

President Trump handily won New York's Republican primary in 2016 -- winning every county except New York County, which encompasses Manhattan and was won by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Former President James K. Polk -- a Whig born in North Carolina but historically considered a Tennessean -- lost both states in his successful 1844 presidential bid, the only time in history such a phenomenon has taken place, according to Politico.