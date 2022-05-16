Brit Hume: COVID alarmists had the wrong prescription, pandemic protocols did 'incalculable damage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume castigated the political establishment for their "total failure" to realize the side effects of the COVID prevention measures they implemented on "Special Report."

BRIT HUME: From the beginning, epidemiologists and other leading experts said that young people, particularly young children, were very nearly invulnerable to this disease [COVID]. Yet we closed down the schools and colleges for the longest time, we closed down businesses regardless of whether the people working in those businesses were young or old. All of this in the name of trying to prevent the spread of this disease and, yet, look at how many people died from it anyway. There was a total failure all along the line to look carefully at the side effects of the measures that were being taken to fight the disease and the collateral damage was terrible. I mean, we know about in educational terms, we know about it in medical terms because people couldn’t get appointments. They couldn’t do regular healthcare, operations were postponed, cancer screenings weren’t done, the list goes on and on. The damage is only now being toted up. People are at last beginning to see that we did the wrong thing there.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: