A bridesmaid revealed during a live radio show on Monday that she would be skipping her best friend's wedding to attend a Taylor Swift concert in Melbourne, Australia.

During the Australian radio show The Fox 101.9 with "Fifi, Fev and Nick," Olivia revealed she would be missing bride Jessica's wedding for Taylor Swift's concert in Melbourne, Australia. Oliva called "Fifi, Fev & Nick" to break the news to the bride.

Olivia told the show hosts that the bride had been complaining about Swift ruining her wedding for weeks, before Jessie joined the call, and said she knew how annoyed the bride would be.

"I haven't told you that I got tickets for the Saturday and this was done before Christmas," Olivia said. The bridesmaid also hoped to figure out a way to attend the wedding during the day and leave early for the Swift concert.

"Is this a prank? Are you joking?" Jessica responded as Olivia said she felt "really bad," and explained how much she loved Swift.

"You've known this since before December, and it's three weeks until my wedding," she said, "and you're telling me now," Jessica added. "How are you going to come to my wedding and then go to Taylor Swift and come back?"

The bride pressed further and asked how that would even be possible. Olivia teared up during the radio appearance, and said she sounded like such a "bad friend."

"I've been so anxious about it and I know how much this wedding means to you and I've been there through every step of the way, and when we were trying on the bridesmaid dresses, I was going to tell you," Olivia said.

"I don't even understand though. Like, you've gone and bought tickets on my wedding date. I'm sorry. I'm not trying to be mean right now, but I think I'm just, like, angry before I'm even upset right now. Because I'm so stressed, it's three weeks out," Jessica added.

Jessica also said she wanted Olivia there standing next to her on her wedding day. The hosts put the pair of friends on hold and suggested hiring a helicopter so Olivia could attend the wedding and the concert.

The bridesmaid also said the concert was a "once in a lifetime" opportunity. Many moments of Swift's "Era's" tour have gone viral on social media, including major guests in attendance at the concert, as well as Swift's moments with fans.

