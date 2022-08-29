Brian Kilmeade: Progressives are completely ignoring the very real problems this country is grappling with

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BRIAN KILMEADE: While progressives in the White House are so lasered in on student loan debt, they're completely ignoring the very real problems this country is grappling with, that you and I are grappling with, like, for example, our border . We're still seeing record-high illegal migrant encounters.

In July, there were more than 160,000 more illegal apprehensions at the southern border than the same time two years ago. By the way, this is supposed to be the quiet time. It's too hot to come here. Border Patrol is catching more and more terrorists, pedophiles, murderers on the regular. Now, over in Arizona, $4.3 million worth of fentanyl was seized in one bust on Wednesday.

That's enough to kill 42 million Americans. No joke, Jack. Morgues across the country are running out of room because of opioid deaths. Oftentimes, you use it once, and you're dead. Thanks, China. But still, delusional Dems think they got the Republicans right where they want them.