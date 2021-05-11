Brian Kilmeade: Evidence mounts supporting Wuhan lab leak theory

"Fox News Primetime" host Friday pushed President Joe Biden to demand answers from China on the origins of the COVID pandemic, saying China needs to "open up its books and really be transparent about the Wuhan lab that poisoned the world."

BRIAN KILMEADE: What else can you do? I don’t know — grab a bullhorn and demand transparency! Make a very public stink about it. China's not helping, they're covering things up. But of course, if you’re the guy who helped fund the program that started a pandemic, you've got a lot to lose.

That explains why [Peter] Daszak and other virologists very loudly proclaimed that in November 2020 this COVID emerged naturally — it definitely did not come from the lab that they work in.

It also explains why Dr. Fauci is so adamant that NIH money wasn’t used to study "gain of function" research in Wuhan. How would it look if the face of America’s pandemic response accidentally created the pandemic, or played a role?

The only way we are ever going to find out how this virus came to existence is if America takes the lead. President Joe Biden, you need to put pressure on China to open up its books and really be transparent about the Wuhan lab that poisoned the world. And that’s not happening right now.

