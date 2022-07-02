Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Brian Kilmeade: Americans used to agree we are an exceptional nation

Kilmeade asks if we can strengthen US before 250th anniversary

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Brian Kilmeade on celebrating America's independence Video

Brian Kilmeade on celebrating America's independence

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade weighs in on the challenge to America's institutions by politicians who 'should really know better' on 'One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade asked how Americans can solve the challenges of "politicians who should really know better" and the war on U.S. history Saturday ahead of July 4th.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Two-hundred, forty-six years ago this week, America fought its war and won the battle for independence. The biggest challenge we face this year, though, is not only dealing with the war on our history, but now there seems to be a challenge to our institutions that make up our country by politicians who should really know better. First off, we've seen this gradually growing stronger. The refusal to accept the results of any election.

AHEAD OF JULY 4TH, AMERICA ANSWERS: ARE YOU PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN?

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln and Washington Monuments as Independence Day is celebrated in Washington, D.C.

Fireworks explode over the Lincoln and Washington Monuments as Independence Day is celebrated in Washington, D.C. (Reuters)

Second, the understanding and the belief that we are an exceptional nation. We used to agree on that. Our remarkable story used to resonate with us, right?… And now the latest: The branch of government we thought was impervious to politics — the Supreme Court… 

So how do we put America back on its axis before our 250th anniversary?

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

WATCH THE MONOLOGUE HERE:

Brian Kilmeade on celebrating America's independence Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.