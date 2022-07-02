Brian Kilmeade: Americans used to agree we are an exceptional nation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"One Nation" host Brian Kilmeade asked how Americans can solve the challenges of "politicians who should really know better" and the war on U.S. history Saturday ahead of July 4th.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Two-hundred, forty-six years ago this week, America fought its war and won the battle for independence. The biggest challenge we face this year, though, is not only dealing with the war on our history, but now there seems to be a challenge to our institutions that make up our country by politicians who should really know better. First off, we've seen this gradually growing stronger. The refusal to accept the results of any election.

…

Second, the understanding and the belief that we are an exceptional nation. We used to agree on that. Our remarkable story used to resonate with us, right?… And now the latest: The branch of government we thought was impervious to politics — the Supreme Court…

So how do we put America back on its axis before our 250th anniversary?

