Ahead of July 4th, America answers: Are you proud to be an American?

Citizens from across the U.S. shared with Fox News whether they're proud to be an American.

"Yes, I am proud to be an American, and I am proud to be an American because there's nowhere else in the world like us," Melody, from Georgia, said.

But Chloe, of Washington, D.C., told Fox News: "We've seen that, although we want rights and freedom for everyone, we haven't made sure to give that to everyone. So I'm proud to be an American in terms of what we will become."

Less than 40% of registered voters said they're proud of the country, with majorities of Republicans and Independents feeling dissatisfied, according to a Fox News survey published Thursday. That's a 12-point drop from 2017 and a 30-point drop since 2011.

"Where else would we want to be except here in America?" said Nate, a Navy veteran. "The freedoms that we all share and we all have—and it's probably one of the greatest countries in the world."

A young man, Benjamin, similarly told Fox News: "We're given opportunities at birth that other people in other countries aren't given. It's a luxury to live here."

But Barbra, from Connecticut, said: "I'm not quite as proud as I used to be, but I have faith that in the future things will improve."

A woman standing with her family at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. shared a similar sentiment.

"It's a place where we can live freely no matter our color, race, you know, who we're married to," she told Fox News. "It's somewhere where we can live free and raise a family."

Anna, from Kansas, said she's "sometimes" proud to be an American, but "lately, not so much."

When asked why she loves America, Anna responded "next question."

Liam, from San Francisco, said: "I don't love America because of our history of genocide and slavery."

But Robert said he loves the U.S. because of "the freedom" and the ability "to chase the American dream."

Brian said from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that America is not perfect, but no country is.

"Overall, I think we have so much more than so many other countries provide," he said.

Lori, a New Yorker, told Fox News: "This might be one of those moments where I am slightly discouraged but hopeful for the future because I believe in Americans and our country."

Angelo, standing on the National Mall, told Fox News he loves America because "we can have people with different viewpoints communicating with one another. That's something that is not a luxury in other nations."

William echoed Angelo's remarks.

"Other countries have it way worse than us," he said near the Washington Monument. "I love waking up to our country knowing that I can walk around and basically have my freedom of rights to just do what I want within the laws."

A grandmother named Cindy told Fox News: "I love the country."

"I love the freedoms that we have, and I love that we can have differences and hopefully come together with those differences," she continued.

