Adm. Giroir hits Biden for blaming pandemic on the unvaccinated: 'Disservice to public health'
Giroir says Biden's comments are 'incorrect' and send the wrong message
Former White House Coronavirus Task Force member Admiral Brett Giroir said Wednesday on "America's Newsroom" that Biden calling COVID a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" was a "disservice to public health."
BIDEN AGAIN INSISTS COVID A ‘PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED’ EVEN AS FAST-MOVING OMICRON SPREADS WIDELY
ADMIRAL BRETT GIROIR: I think it’s a disservice to say it’s just by the unvaccinated because it's telling the vaccinated that you don’t have a problem, you’re not subject to omicron and that’s false. So, it’s not only incorrect information, I think it’s doing a disservice to public health by blaming it on the unvaccinated people. This is a problem we all have to face, vaccinated and unvaccinated. We need to get our booster, we need to have plans that if we do get sick, particularly in a high-risk group, that we can get those antibodies, or we can get those oral antiviral therapies.
