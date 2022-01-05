Expand / Collapse search
AMERICAS NEWSROOM
Adm. Giroir hits Biden for blaming pandemic on the unvaccinated: 'Disservice to public health'

Giroir says Biden's comments are 'incorrect' and send the wrong message

Fox News Staff
Former White Coronavirus Task Force member Admiral Brett Giroir reacts to President Biden’s claim that the U.S. is experiencing a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated.’

Former White House Coronavirus Task Force member Admiral Brett Giroir said Wednesday on "America's Newsroom" that Biden calling COVID a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" was a "disservice to public health."

BIDEN AGAIN INSISTS COVID A ‘PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED’ EVEN AS FAST-MOVING OMICRON SPREADS WIDELY

ADMIRAL BRETT GIROIR: I think it’s a disservice to say it’s just by the unvaccinated because it's telling the vaccinated that you don’t have a problem, you’re not subject to omicron and that’s false. So, it’s not only incorrect information, I think it’s doing a disservice to public health by blaming it on the unvaccinated people. This is a problem we all have to face, vaccinated and unvaccinated. We need to get our booster, we need to have plans that if we do get sick, particularly in a high-risk group, that we can get those antibodies, or we can get those oral antiviral therapies. 

