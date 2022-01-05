Adm. Giroir hits Biden for blaming pandemic on the unvaccinated: 'Disservice to public health'

Former White House Coronavirus Task Force member Admiral Brett Giroir said Wednesday on "America's Newsroom" that Biden calling COVID a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" was a "disservice to public health."

BIDEN AGAIN INSISTS COVID A ‘PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED’ EVEN AS FAST-MOVING OMICRON SPREADS WIDELY

ADMIRAL BRETT GIROIR: I think it’s a disservice to say it’s just by the unvaccinated because it's telling the vaccinated that you don’t have a problem, you’re not subject to omicron and that’s false. So, it’s not only incorrect information, I think it’s doing a disservice to public health by blaming it on the unvaccinated people. This is a problem we all have to face, vaccinated and unvaccinated. We need to get our booster, we need to have plans that if we do get sick, particularly in a high-risk group, that we can get those antibodies, or we can get those oral antiviral therapies.

