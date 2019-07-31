Bret Baier: Booker had 'strong night'; Bennet could rise if Biden stumbles

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., had a good night on the debate stage, according to Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., also showed himself to be capable of assuming former Vice President Joe Biden's place as the more moderate Democrat in the 2020 presidential primary field -- if the Delaware Democrat backs out, Baier claimed Wednesday on "Fox News @ Night."

"Someone who had a good night was Cory Booker," Baier said, "specifically on criminal justice reform."

BOOKER AND BIDEN GET IN HEATED CLASH OVER CRIMINAL JUSTICE: 'YOU'RE DIPPING INTO THE KOOL-AID'

Baier, the host of Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier," also pointed to a clip of Booker telling his fellow contenders President Trump was the person most enjoying the debate, along with other key lines from the former mayor of Newark, N.J.

When Biden criticized some of the actions Booker took as mayor of the largest city in New Jersey, he responded with a unique retort: "Mr. Vice President, there's a saying in my community: 'You're dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don't even know the flavor," Booker said, sparking applause.

Booker continued, "You need to come to the city and see the reforms we put in place. The head of the ACLU said that I embraced reform not just in action but in deeds. You are trying to shift the view from what you created."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his interview with host Shannon Bream, Baier reiterated Booker had a "strong night."

Regarding Bennet, Baier pointed to the Colorado Democrat's tenure running Denver's public schools, saying the lawmaker has made education policy a top issue.

He added Bennet, "played the role of John Delaney or Governor Bullock from last night."

"If Biden falls down, it is possible that someone like Michael Bennet could rise up."

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.