Bret Baier on Democratic debate: Klobuchar has 'really good night,' Sanders 'took a lot of incoming'

Fox New's Bret Baier appeared Tuesday night on "Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream" where he evaluated the Democratic presidential debate, saying that Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was a standout.

"Amy Klobuchar actually had a really good night. She cut through the noise on a number of issues, on foreign policy, on health care, on some things ... like the last debate had moments that kind of separated her," Baier said. "Now, whether that bumps her up in the polls in Iowa, she's doing better than other places, but she's running out of time."

"The Special Report" host broke down the debate's big moments that included the feud between Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

"Bernie Sanders took a lot of incoming tonight. I was expecting to see Joe Biden take more. But really, Sanders took the most," Baier said.

Baier also noted the "interesting" way CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip asked about the dustup.

"Senator Sanders, I do want to be clear here. You're saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election," Phillip asked Sanders.

"That is correct," Sanders answered.

"Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win an election?" Phillip then asked Warren, which sparked audible laughs in the auditorium and a shake of the head from Sanders.

One person who didn't garner much attention Tuesday was former Vice President Joe Biden who made his case that he could bring everyone together in order for him to beat President Trump and that his fellow candidates couldn't.

Baier said Biden's debate performance was lackluster saying, "This might not have been one of his better ones."

